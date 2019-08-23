Fed’s Kaplan: Sees potential for a Fed rate cut at the September FOMC meeting

The Wall Street Journal reports the latest comments from the Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Kaplan, as he says that he sees a potential for a Fed rate cut at the September FOMC meeting.

Further Comments:

Supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point last month. Open to another reduction in the months ahead. Trade uncertainty cuts the prospect of US and global growth.

The US dollar index paid no heed to Kaplan’s comments and held on to the recovery gains near 98.30, up +0.11% so far. Focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech later today at the Jackson Hole Symposium.