Fed's Kaplan: Seeing a lot of uncertainty about inflation

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he sees a lot of uncertainty about inflation and added that he intends to keep an open mind, as reported by Reuters.

Kaplan further argued that he expects prices to continue to increase this year but noted that there is a good chance they revert back to normal next year.

Market reaction

The USD continues to outperform its rivals after these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was rising 0.35% on a daily basis at 90.05.