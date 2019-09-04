Fed's Kaplan: Not going to comment on September rate decision

Additional comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan cross the wires as he speaks to reporters at an event in Toronto.

Regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy move, Kaplan said that he is not going to comment on his rate decision at the September meeting.

"We are assessing the outlook not just for 2019 but 2020 as well," Kaplan added. "Most conversations with businesses don't suggest they are cutting back, though they are very cautious. Most businesses are hopeful about the outlook, but they are being careful given the uncertainty."