Fed's Kaplan: Negative interest rates are off the table for the Fed

"If there's more for the Fed to do, it would be with treasury to help companies," Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Potential GDP growth after 2023 will return to being sluggish."

"Financial conditions are relatively loose."

"Once we have weathered the pandemic, will have conversations about tapering programs."

"It's not appropriate for the Fed to be involved in making choices between industries."

"Negative interest rates are off the table for the Fed."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index doesn't seem to be paying any mind to these comments and was last seen posting small daily gains at 92.88.