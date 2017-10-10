Fed’s Kaplan: Looking for evidence of progress on inflation for future rate hikes

Fed’s Kaplan: Looking for evidence of progress on inflation for future rate hikesBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the Head of the Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Robert Kaplan, via Reuters:
If limit deductions for state and local taxes, could be painful for some states
Biggest threat to US economy is sluggish growth, as reflected in low 10-year treasury yield
US can boost economic growth with immigration, skills training
Repeats he is looking for evidence of progress on inflation as he weighs future rate hikes
Asked about Kevin Warsh, says he thinks highly of him, disagrees with him on some things
It's healthy to have debate, disagreement at Fed
He has no comment on candidates for Federal Reserve chair, confident a good decision will be made
