Fed’s Kaplan: Looking for evidence of progress on inflation for future rate hikes

If limit deductions for state and local taxes, could be painful for some states

Biggest threat to US economy is sluggish growth, as reflected in low 10-year treasury yield

US can boost economic growth with immigration, skills training

Repeats he is looking for evidence of progress on inflation as he weighs future rate hikes

Asked about Kevin Warsh, says he thinks highly of him, disagrees with him on some things

It's healthy to have debate, disagreement at Fed

He has no comment on candidates for Federal Reserve chair, confident a good decision will be made