Fed's Kaplan: Likely there will be more small business bankruptcies by year-end

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is supportive of remaining accommodative but added that he doesn't know if the Federal Reserve should commit to keeping rates at zero, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"There's no question unemployment assistance has been vital for those out of work or working insufficient hours."
"People can power through the resurgence of the virus until local health authorities are overwhelmed."
"A real downside over next two quarters is if resurgence gets so bad it forces lockdowns."
"Banks, by and large, have come through current crisis pretty well and he is more worried about the nonbank financial sector."
"We should be careful about relaxing restrictions on banks until we're confident we've worked way through this."
"Supporting the idea of keeping fed funds rate where it is as long as we're fighting the pandemic."
"My concern is what happens after we've weathered the pandemic and the neutral rate drifts up."
"It is likely there will be more small business bankruptcies by year-end."
Market reaction
Investors don't seem to be paying any attention to these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 3,550.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900
After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.