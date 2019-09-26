Fed's Kaplan: Job disruption in US coming mostly from technology, not trade

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that job disruptions in the United States (US) were caused by technology rather than trade and said that more investment was needed in the US to help workers transition.

"I expect the USMCA Agreement to be approved by the US despite political difficulties because it is overwhelmingly in the interests of the countries involved," Kaplan added.

The market largely ignored these remarks and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.15% on the day at 98.87.