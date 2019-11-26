Fed's Kaplan: Fourth quarter is going to be weak

The United States' economy has a good chance to expand by 2% next year but the growth in the fourth quarter is going to be weak, Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve bank of Dallas, told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

"The monetary policy is in the right place right now, " Kaplan added. "Our productivity has been sluggish, the economy needs more than just monetary policy."

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.03% on a daily basis at 98.32.