Fed’s Kaplan: Forecast calls for GDP to grow by 6.4% in 2021

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan forecasts on Monday that the US GDP for 2021 will growth by 6.4% while the Unemployment rate to drift down to 4.0%.
Additional comments...
Many workers who made $12 to $15 an hour are reluctant to enter full time employment because unemployment benefits are generous.
Women with children disproportionately left workforce during the pandemic.
It would be wise to clearly communicate on plans to taper bond buying, says again that he is in favour of talking about tapering sooner rather than later.
House prices are at historically high levels.
Wondering if increased investor interest in single-family homes is a side effect of Fed's asset purchases.
Monetary policy is well equipped to deal with demand issues but less well equipped to deal with supply issues.
It is uncertain how long supply and demand imbalances are going to persist.
Still expects that the first rate increase could happen at 2022.
A digital dollar would be different than crypto, which is being used as a store of value.
It would be wise to assume that the dollar's dominance may not last forever.
FX implications
Fed's Kaplan has been a sole advocate of the tapering and hence his comments have recently failed to move the markets. On the top of that, sluggish Asian session also dims the market reaction to the comments.
