Fed’s Kaplan: Expect yields to rise due to better outlook

Dallas Fed President Kaplan who is a nonvoter and renowned to be dovish spoke on Thursday.
He expects US Gross Domestic Product to grow this year around 4.5% to 5.0% and that yields on Treasuries will rise in response to the improved outlook for the economy.
He said the Fed should intervene to inhibit yields from rising.
Market implications
The downtrodden US dollar is currently making a slight comeback on the shorter time frames but is expected to remain under pressure due to ultra low-interest rates for the longer term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to its bullish stance despite retreating from recent tops
The Australian dollar eased against the greenback but held near the critical 0.7812 resistance, April 2018 monthly high. Bulls ready to try again.
XAU/USD under pressure, holding above $1900
Gold is falling on Thursday for the second day in a row as the US dollar continues to recover. The yellow metal managed to remain above weekly lows and the $1900 zone but is under pressure.
USD/JPY nearing 104.00 on soaring yields
US Treasury yields kept advancing on Thursday, pushing USD/JPY to 103.95. Wall Street’s positive performance provided additional support.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.