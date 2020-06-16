Fed’s Kaplan: Economy's performance hinges on success of health policy

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) President Robert Kaplan offers an upbeat view on the economy, in light of the coronavirus second-wave and successful health policy in the US.
Additional quotes
"US economy probably bottomed in early May."
"Will grow pretty strongly from here."
"There are upside and downside risks to the economy."
"Much depends on mask usage, testing, tracing."
"The resurgence in cases is not the extent that it threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system."
"Expect jobs reports in summer will be 'strong'."
"Fed's toolbox is not bare at all, and plenty of dry powder if we need it."
"Targeted fiscal programs could be used to help workers, state governments."
"Challenge at the fed will be to balance supporting market function and exercising restraint."
"Sceptical about yield curve control."
"the jury is out on negative rates."
"Optimistic about China's economy, but Germany’s GDP will probably do worse than the US."
Market reaction
The US dollar index shrugs-off the upbeat remarks, as its trades flatlined around 97.00 in early Asia.
The spot rallied in the US last session and hit a high of 97.25.
