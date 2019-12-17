Fed's Kaplan: Economy to grow by about 2% next year

The United States' economy is likely to grow by about 2% in 2020 and inflation pressures are expected to remain muted, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan noted on Tuesday.

"We can run a tighter labor force than we have historically without pricing pressure," Kaplan added. "The power has shifted from the sellers of goods to the buyer, making it difficult for businesses to pass on higher costs."

The US Dollar Index rose slightly on these remarks and was last down 0.03% on the day at 97.12. Below are some additional quotes.

"Labor market is at or past full employment."

"We make changes to immigration and other policies workforce growth will slow."

"Productivity growth in the US is sluggish."

"Globalization is having some muting effect on pricing power."

"Standing repo facility is something we should be seriously considering."