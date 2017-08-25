Fed's Kaplan: could hike rates one more time in 2017 - BBG TV

Fed's Kaplan: could hike rates one more time in 2017 - BBG TVBy Haresh Menghani
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, while speaking to Bloomberg TV on Friday, was noted saying that progress was being made on reaching full employment and advocated that we raise rates twice this year.
Key quotes:
• Should be moving on balance sheet ASAP
• Can shrink balance sheet with minimal impact on markets
• Can afford to be patient on rate hikes
• Could hike rates one more time in 2017, wants to see how inflation goes
• Inflation pressures are gradually moving
• Terminal Rate Is Closer To 2.5% Rather That 3%
• Market correction wouldn't necessarily hurt the economy, could help the economy
• Investors are now used to the idea that rates will be lower for longer
