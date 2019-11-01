Fed's Kaplan: Concerned that high levels of corporate debt could amplify any downturn

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, on Friday repeated that he was concerned that high levels of corporate debt could amplify a downturn in the economy.

"Lousy trade deals, or immigration, probably causing less job disruption than technology," Kaplan argued. "Growth in debt to GDP at US government level is likely not sustainable."

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last unchanged on the day at 97.34. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"US growth in 2019 will be a little bit better than 2%, meaning growth in 2h will be 1.7% or 1.8%."

"Research shows US would be well-served to restructure US immigration to be more like Canada."