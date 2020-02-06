Fed's Kaplan: Base case is still no need to change rates through 2020

While speaking to reporters at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' headquarters, the bank's president Robert Kaplan said that his economic outlook has firmed and his base case is still "no need to change rates" through 2020.
"My base case is that new coronavirus will not require a monetary policy response," Kaplan added. "Rates are roughly appropriate."
USD extends rally on Thursday
Although these comments were largely ignored by the market participants, the US Dollar Index is at its highest level since mid-October at 98.55, adding 0.28% on the day.
