Fed's Harker: Unprecedented shock has caused a lot of dislocation to the economy

Patrick Timothy Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, says unprecedented shock has caused a lot of dislocation to the economy and that US authorities should not rush to re-open the economy.

Harker, speaking an interview on CNBC expressed his concerns over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections while saying that the central bank would keep interest rates low until the US economy fully recovers.

"In terms of monetary policy, we're going to stay low until we really see the economy starting to recover back to our dual mandate," "The worst thing we could do in my mind is rush this, and we're in a situation then where we could have a significant rebound of COVID-19."

Key comments

Harker says Fed is not going to bring all financial markets back to where they were but can help them function.

Harker says recovery will happen sector by sector and that public events will be among the last to come back.

Harker says the disproportionate hit to the economy is to low-income Americans.

Harker says fed is committed to doing what it takes to get us through this period in American history.

Harker says fed is not trying to choose winners and losers with emergency facilities.

Harker says in terms of monetary policy, we're going to stay low until we can achieve the dual mandate.

On the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's website, Harker wrote, "we are facing a challenge unlike any other in our lifetimes. Coronavirus has spread worldwide, with the United States now having the greatest number of confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. "

Our hearts are with those who are ill and especially the people who have lost their lives and the families who grieve for them. The health-care workers who are on the frontlines battling this disease are nothing short of heroes. Their bravery and generosity inspire us all. To reduce the spread of the virus, we as a country took a series of necessary but painful measures. States and cities issued stay-at-home orders to protect their residents, businesses closed, and millions of Americans became unemployed or furloughed. For many American families and businesses, the financial impact of the virus has been devastating.

