Fed’s Harker: Penciled in 3rd hike in December - CNBC

Fed’s Harker: Penciled in 3rd hike in December - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker recently crossed the news wires saying that he penciled in a third rate hike in December, as reported by CNBC.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- Fed Chair must be a consensus builder, be able to act as a team player
- Still a 2% growth economy until we see some change on the fiscal side
- Sees 3 rate hikes in 2018
