Fed's Harker: Not expecting Fed to pare back bond purchases right now

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that he doesn't see the US Federal Reserve paring back bond purchases right now, as reported by Reuters.

"I could see bond purchases being reduced later but the fewer things we change the better right now," Harker further argued. "It could cause disruption in markets if the Fed tries to change the pace of bond purchases too soon."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed little to no reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.27% on a daily basis at 89.77.