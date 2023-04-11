Fed’s Harker: Fed to closely look data to see if more rate hikes are needed

Share:

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will continue to look closely at available data to determine what, if any, additional actions they may need to take.

Full impact of monetary policy actions can take 18 months to be felt.

Already seeing promising signs that the Fed's actions are working.

Fed is fully committed to 2% inflation.

'Disappointing' that recent readings show disinflation is proceeding slowly.

US banking system is sound and resilient.

We have to be a little careful what we don't overdo it.

Bank stress is not over, but has calmed down.

Don't think there should be a blanket increase in fdic insurance caps.

Primary tool for financial stability is not monetary policy.

There's a high bar for using monetary policy for financial stability.

Now is not the time to change the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.

We have to be absolutely dedicated to getting to 2% inflation.

All along my view is we need to get rates above 5% and sit there.

If we see inflation not dropping will need more action.

Inflation is job one.