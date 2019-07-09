Fed's Harker does not see a case for an interest rate cut - WSJ

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said that he doesn't see a "compelling reason" for the Fed to cut rates. "Though slowing global growth and uncertainty over trade policy have created clear risks to that outlook," Harker added and further reiterated that the U.S. economy continues to be strong.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, hasn't yet reacted to these remarks and was last up 0.15% on the day at 97.50.