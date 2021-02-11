Fed’s Harker: Do not see inflation running out of control

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker crossed wires, via CNBC, during the early Friday morning in Asia. The Fed policymaker initially conveyed his expectations of a bit of inflation before saying “not roaring past 2.0%.”

Also highlighted was the importance of the vaccinations as Fed’s Harker said, “US economy will be 'choppy' until people are vaccinated.”

Additional comments...

Dynamics of inflation will shape Fed policy reaction.

FX implications

Given the recent positive updates from the US, concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, comments from Fed’s Harker seem to not challenge the mood. It should, however, be noted that the trading sentiment is likely to remain compressed during Friday’s Asian session amid China’s Lunar New Year celebrations and a light calendar.