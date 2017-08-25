Fed's Governor Powell bullish on the US economy

Fed's Governor Powell bullish on the US economyBy Ross J Burland
Fed's Governor Powell was talking up the US economy on CNBC while noting that inflation is "a little bit" below target.
Powell was bullish on the US economy arguing that the labor market is very strong Iand too soon to make a decision on any specific meeting
Fed has a balance sheet plan.
Also, it is assumed that there will be some tax action next year, hard to speculate when it will be passed
