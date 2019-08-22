Fed's George: Would be happy to leave rates here now

During an interview with Bloomberg, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said that she would be happy to leave the rates unchanged.

"It's not the time for accommodation, labour market remains strong," George noted. "Businesses are still reporting issues finding workers, we are seeing higher wages."

The Greenback's reaction to these comments was muted and the US Dollar Index is now up 0.05% on the day at 98.32. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"We're at rate equilibrium now."

"We're operating close to zero on real rates."

"Economy absorbed downside risk."

"Stock market moves happen in short intervals, monetary policy decisions take into account longer-term."

"The economy is poised to expand. US consumer remains confident."