Fed's George: Vaccination delays among most substantial risks facing recovery

Vaccination delays are among the most substantial risks facing the economic recovery in the US, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Consumers are ready to spend, businesses will rebuild inventories once virus clears and daily decisionmaking returns to normal."

"It's too soon to speculate about possible changes to the Fed policy."

"Inflation could hit the Fed's target more quickly than some might expect after the pandemic, though it's not a near-term threat."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.18% on the day at 90.30.