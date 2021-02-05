Fed’s George: Too soon to speculate on timing of adjusting bond buys

It is too soon to discuss the unwinding of the central bank’s massive bond-buying program, Kansas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Esther George said in an interview with Bloomberg News early Friday.

Fed is still far away from achieving its objectives, she added.

These comments come after Fed official Kaplan and Bullard offered a mixed take on the economy. Fed’s Bullard said that the recovery looks strong without further fiscal support while Kaplan said that the next two-three months will be challenging for the economy.

Market reaction

The markets have turned cautious ahead of Friday’s critical NFP report. Although the US dollar remains near the highest levels for 2021 so far amid signs of strengthening US economic recovery.

The US dollar index trades modestly flat at 91.50, as of writing.