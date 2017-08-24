Fed’s George: opportunity for Fed to hike again this year - BBG TV

Fed’s George: opportunity for Fed to hike again this year - BBG TVBy Haresh Menghani
Esther L. George, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and a member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), while speaking to Bloomberg TV was noted saying that the US economy is in good place and that she would back the decision to unwind Fed's massive balance sheet.
She further added that outlook supports gradually removing accommodation and there was an opportunity for the Fed to hike again by the end of this year.
