Fed's George: Keeping rates on hold for now is appropriate

Esther George, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, argued that it was appropriate for the Fed to keep the policy rate on hold for the time being.
George also noted that she expects consumer spending to remain strong but further stated that weakness in manufacturing and business investment could be seen in 2020.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored these remarks and was last flat on the day at 97.40.
