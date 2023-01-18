Federal Reserve's Esther George explained that the Fed must restore price stability, ‘that means returning to 2% inflation’.
She also said that markets may have a different view of what the Fed needs to do but the central bank's commitment is to 2%.
Her comments follow today's economic data, specifically the Producer Price Index and Retail Sales. The data showed disinflationary tendencies in the data and reinforced expectations that the Fed will continue to reduce its tightening pace in upcoming meetings.
US Dollar update
The Fed's Beige Book is coming up and Fed's Patrick Harker will also speak on the economy, both of which could be a catalyst for the greenback that has been whipsawed today in conflicting sentiment surrounding the Fed. The data spared a sell-off in the greenback but the moves in forex have been faded due to hawkish commentary from Fed officials.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers not willing to add longs Premium
The EUR/USD pair retreated sharply from a fresh 2023 high of 1.0886 and finished Wednesday below the 1.0800 threshold, pretty much unchanged. The US Dollar benefited from dismal United States data bringing back recession fears to the table.
GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350
GBP/USD remains up for the day, trading at around 1.2350. Renewed US Dollar demand pushed the pair away from an intraday high of 1.2435, its highest in a month. The UK annualized Consumer Prices Index came in at 10.5% in December easing from 10.7% in November.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses
Bitcoin (BTC) price is on a very technical path or trajectory on its venture toward $21,969 as each time either a cap or support got tested to the tick before the rally continued the next day.
AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: AMC gears up for another advance on lower inflation
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is roaring ahead on Wednesday, a day after CEO Adam Aron's cinema chain trounced the indices by closing up 20% at $6.07.