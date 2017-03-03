Fed's Fischer: Unclear form of future U.S. fiscal policies; 'we are not jumping to conclusions'By Felipe Erazo
Fed's Vicechair Stanley Fischer is on the wires, via Reuters, suggesting there has been a conscience Fed effort to move market expectations on possible rate hike.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Cites recent 'animal spirits', good economic data
- Unclear form of future U.S. fiscal policies; 'we are not jumping to conclusions'
- There has been 'substantial change' in aggregate demand in economy
- Strongly supports recent message from colleagues at Fed