Fed's Fischer: Unclear form of future U.S. fiscal policies; 'we are not jumping to conclusions'

By Felipe Erazo

Fed's Vicechair Stanley Fischer is on the wires, via Reuters, suggesting there has been a conscience Fed effort to move market expectations on possible rate hike.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • Cites recent 'animal spirits', good economic data
  • Unclear form of future U.S. fiscal policies; 'we are not jumping to conclusions'
  • There has been 'substantial change' in aggregate demand in economy
  • Strongly supports recent message from colleagues at Fed