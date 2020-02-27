Fed's Evans: Would be premature to give policy guidance until we have more data

Commenting on the monetary policy outlook, Chicago Fed President Bullard said that it would be premature to give monetary policy guidance until they have more data to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If we see something that does require adjustment, I’m confident we will give it all the consideration it needs," Bullard told reporters at a central banking conference in Mexico City. "The monetary policy is pretty well-positioned for the risks that we have seen coming."

USD extends slide on Thursday

These comments failed to help the greenback recover its losses. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.65% on a daily basis at 98.50.