Fed's Evans: We are at a good setting for monetary policy

The US economy is doing remarkably well and the labour market is vibrant, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted on Wednesday.

"We are at a good setting for monetary policy," Evans added and said he was worried about low inflation. "The Fed should be averaging 2% inflation. We need to be willing to go well past 2% inflation."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.23% on the day at 97.42.