Fed's Evans: Wages are on a good growth path

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that wages are on a good growth path but added that they were not "outrageously strong."

Evans further added that the economy was really "quite solid" and that he was expecting it to grow by 2% to 2.5% going forward.

The market largely ignored these comments and the US Dollar Index was last seen adding 0.4% on the day at 98.72. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed the previous seven days in the negative territory, was up 0.15% on the day at 1.655%.