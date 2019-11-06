Fed's Evans: Very difficult to generate inflation in current US economic environment

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans argued that it's very difficult to generate inflation in the current economic environment in the US.

"It is important for the Fed to be clear what it means by symmetry on its 2 % inflation objective," Evans explained. ""The Fed needs to hit its 2% inflation target and that it should not be seen as a ceiling, I'm comfortable with 2.5% inflation."

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last down 0.12% on the day at 97.79.