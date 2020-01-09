Fed's Evans: US job growth to decelerate over time

Charles Evans, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said that he sees job growth in the US to decelerate over time, as reported by Reuters.

Evans further added that he expects inflation to move close to the Fed's target of 2% in 2020 and reiterated that the US economy was in a very good place. Regarding the Fed's rate cuts in 2019, Evans stated that he was "very comfortable" with them.

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.13% on a daily basis at 97.44.