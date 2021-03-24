Fed's Evans: US economic recovery has been stronger than expected

Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans on Wednesday said he expects the unemployment rate to fall to around 4.5% this year and that the recovery has been stronger than he expected.

Key comments

Evans says he expects 6.5% growth this year.

Evans says there's a lot of reason to be optimistic, but there are also concerns.

Evans says he worries about scarring effects on large part of workforce.

Says it's extraordinary that 10-year rates are as low as they are, with all the fiscal spending.

Says with robust recovery, we ought to see inflation get up to 2%, and overshoot.

Market implications

The bulls are backing the greenback as the focus remains on a stronger economic recovery than that of the EU's.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to 92.5100 DXY.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell a little to 1.612% but remained near recent highs after an auction of five-year notes