Fed's Evans: Unusual to have slowdown in manufacturing but not in broader economy

While speaking to reporters after delivering a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York, Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans on Wednesday noted that it was unusual to have a slowdown in the manufacturing sector while the broader economy was doing well.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index has started recovering its daily losses and was last virtually unchanged on the day at 97.90. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"The US economy, the monetary policy is in a good place."

"The latest US monthly jobs report was a good one."

"Going to be looking at inflation "quite a lot" in deciding future stance of monetary policy."

"I expect inflation overshooting 2% over the forecast horizon."

"There are a whole host of operational issues in setting up a standing repo facility."

"A larger Fed balance sheet should address many of the repo market issues."