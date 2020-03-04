Fed’s Evans: Should expect an economic bounce back unless coronavirus proves much more virulent

More comments are flowing in from the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, via Reuters, as he continues to speak about the coronavirus impact on the US economy.

Should expect an economic bounce back unless coronavirus proves much more virulent.

No reason to think there will be a lasting effect on business or consumer confidence.

He is comfortable with where policy is and any "reflation" that might come along with it should inflation move higher.

He does not expect a large coronavirus impact to US GDP at this point.

He is prepared to open work-at-home options for his staff or limit travel if necessary as a health precaution.