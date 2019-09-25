Fed's Evans: Shape of yield curve is a concern

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that the shape of the yield curve was a cause for concern but said that economic fundamentals were strong.

Commenting on the US trade dispute with China, "President Trump's brinksmanship style on trade has created quite a bit of uncertainty," Evans said, per Reuters. "Markets are incorporating uncertainty and nervousness in current bond pricing."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.45% on the day while the US Dollar Index was adding 0.4% at 98.72.