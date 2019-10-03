Fed's Evans: Recent rate cuts were appropriate

Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that the two recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve were appropriate but added that he will be open-minded in case adjustment is needed.

"One of main risks to the United States economy is the struggling manufacturing sector," Evans noted. Regarding US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed's policy outlook, "the Fed will do whatever is right for the US economy," Evans reiterated.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen at 99.12, adding 0.12% on the day.