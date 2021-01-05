Federal Reserve's Charle's Evans repeated his view that rates will stay low for long, asset buys will likely continue ‘for a while’ and will take years to reach 2% average inflation goal.

Evan's also raised the possibility that US financial regulation and supervision may be due for an overhaul while the expectation of an extended period of low rates raises concerns that investors take on excessive risks.

Evans made the following remarks prepared for delivery to a virtual meeting of the American Economic Association:

"Perhaps it is time for financial institutions and their supervisors to do the same—that is, review their business models and make their supervisory and regulatory strategies as robust and resilient as possible—in this low nominal interest rate environment."

Market implications

Evan's remarks represent a potentially important addition to an already large to-do list for president-elect Joe Biden when he takes office on Jan. 20 or which markets will be tuned into with the greenback in forcus.