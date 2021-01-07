Fed's Evans: Probably it will be 2024 before we see interest rates start to rise

The US is probably at a point where economic progress will pause or slow due to the coronavirus surge, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Deeply saddened by events Wednesday at Capitol; hopeful there are better days ahead."

"Expecting US GDP to grow 4% this year."

"Pretty relieved at economic progress made in 2020."

"Maybe we will be in a better place by midyear."

"Probably it will be 2024 before we see interest rates start to rise."

"Once we get inflation overshooting, we can start to gently raise rates."

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be impacting the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.36% on the day at 89.85.