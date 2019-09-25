Fed's Evans: Open-minded to another rate cut this year

Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that he was open-minded to another rate cut this year if the data "came in that way."

"But at the moment, the current setting is okay," Evans added and said that the current accommodative stance was expected to generate inflation above 2%.

The US Dollar Index, which rose to its highest level since September 13 at 98.92 earlier in the session, ignored these remarks and was last up 0.57% on the day at 98.89.