Fed's Evans: Not expecting any more 'risk management' rate cuts to be needed

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he does not expect the US central bank to need to lower rates any further at this point and is "quite comfortable" with Fed policymakers' median forecast of one rate hike in 2021 and another in 2022.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Indiana, he said, "I do think it’s extremely important that we get inflation up to 2% ...I actually think it’s important that we overshoot," adding that his forecast calls for inflation reaching 2.2% by the end of 2022.

Key comments

Not expecting any more 'risk management' rate cuts to be needed.

Fed has added quite a good amount of accommodation.

Thinks u.s. inflation will overshoot 2% this time, expects 2.2% inflation by 2022 year-end.

Quite comfortable with raising rates once in 2021 and again in 2022.

FX implications

There has been little reaction to the comments, with markets already positioned accordingly. "Markets are pricing a near-zero chance of easing at the next Fed meeting on 29 January but a terminal rate of 1.35% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently)," according to analyst at Westpac.