Fed's Evans: No comments on economy, near-term policy outlook

In his prepared speech delivered at a conference in Philadelphia, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans refrained from commenting on the near-term policy outlook or the current state of the US economy, as reported by Reuters.

Later in the session, markets will be paying close attention to Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US House Budget Committee.

Ahead of this event, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is posting small daily gains at 98.35.