Fed's Evans: Neutral rate probably has moved down

Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, on Wednesday argued that the neutral rate probably has moved down.

"I think the Federal Reserve is definitely accommodative right now," Evans added, as reported by Reuters. "Monetary policy right now is not that far off the neutral rate."

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, continues to erase the gains it registered on Monday and Tuesday and was last seen down 0.12% on the day at 97.80.