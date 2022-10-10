Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the Fed needs to "carefully and judiciously" navigate to a "reasonably restrictive" policy rate, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"US can lower inflation relatively quickly without recession or large increase in unemployment."
"Target rate needs to rise a bit above 4.5% by early next year and remain there as Fed takes stock."
"Without a period of restrictive policy to restrain demand, inflation would not fall to anything near 2% target."
"Many risks could derail Fed hopes for soft landing including Ukraine war, slow supply improvement, covid and monetary policy either not fixing inflation or weighing more than expected on jobs."
"Maybe labor shortages are having an unusually large influence on inflation, which could allow fast improvement on inflation as the economy cools."
"Inflation is currently the Fed's primary concern."
"Good news is that longer-horizon inflation expectations have generally remained within a range consistent with 2% target."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen posting small daily gains at around 113.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 in choppy session
Following the decline witnessed during the European trading hours on Monday, EUR/USD is having a tough time making a decisive move in either direction as it continues to fluctuate at around 0.9700. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday with the US Dollar Index clinging to gains near 113.00.
Gold gathers bearish momentum, drops below $1,680
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades at its lowest level in a week below $1,680. US bond markets will be closed on Monday but aggressive Fed rate hike bets and risk-aversion continue to boost the USD.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.