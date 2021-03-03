Fed's Evans: It would not be a real problem if inflation shot up to 3%

"It would be extraordinary if inflation got up to 3%, and if it did, it would not be a real problem," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Looking for a strong rebound in the US economy this year."

"Still quite a gap in employment."

"Optimistic about the recovery."

"Expecting unemployment to be closer to 5% by the end of the year."

"Would need to see inflation exceed 2% in order to even think about starting to get nervous."

"If the stimulus is enacted as proposed, would not expect to need to change the asset purchase program."

"Never want to lose credibility on inflation objective."

"2.5% inflation doesn't worry me; 3% on its way to 4% could be a problem."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen posting small daily gains at 90.88.