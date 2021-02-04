Fed's Evans: Fiscal package could support inflation and inflation expectations

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Federal Reserve Charles L. Evans has stated that he is hard-pressed to see $1.9tln fiscal package leading to economic overheating.

Instead, he said that it could support inflation and inflation expectations.

Earlier, it was announced that ''the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives approved a budget outline on Wednesday that would allow them to pass President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support,'' Reuters reported.

The Senate will now vote where all eyes will be.

Market implications

The US dollar has been in the hands of the bulls as markets bank on a faster economic recovery under the Biden administration and on better than expected data of late.

However, the bulls are struggling at resistance and if the package is perceived overkill in the markets, the downside will be once again compelling.

DXY daily chart

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

With the recent risk-on mood favoring the AUD/USD buyers, strong data can extend the corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low of 0.7562. However, the upside momentum may not sustain as the latest hints from the RBA weigh on the quote.

Read more

Gold lingers close to two-week lows

Gold lingers close to two-week lows

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have spent the majority of Wednesday’s session on the back foot. Strength in USD and stock markets have weighed on the precious metals. But bond mark signals are more bullish; inflation expectations have been rallying.

Gold news

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.

Read more

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures