Fed's Evans: Fed not expected to raise rates until 2023, probably 2024

The most important stimulus for the US economy in the coming months will be fiscal, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"I was a latecomer to optimism on vaccine rollout, can imagine upside risk for the economy."

"Comfortable with the current asset purchase program; would be for the next several months."

"Not opposed to more accommodation, just not sure of right timing."

"A much bigger balance sheet may be required to get inflation up over 2%."

"A steeper yield curve, if it's a reflection of improved economic outlook or conditions, is not a concern."

"I do not expect to raise rates until 2023, probably 2024."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index staged a rebound in the last minutes and turned flat on the day at 90.72.