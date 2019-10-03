Fed’s Evans: Fed is 'open minded' about the next Fed rate meeting

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans responded to the media questions on the recent disappointment in the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Key Quotes:

See's it is an important data point and doesn't think the market has necessarily overreacted. Fed is 'open minded' about the next Fed rate meeting. ISM is only one number. Rate cuts are risk management. Concerned about inflation outlook.

The US Dollar Index caught fresh bids and broke its bearish consolidation phase to the upside on the latest remarks by the Fed official Evans, as it offered some conciliation over the increased US recession fears. USD index jumped to fresh highs at 99.11, up +0.10% on the day.